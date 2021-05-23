Inside Malaco Records, ‘The Last Soul Company’

Hari Sreenivasan:

As a small, mostly unheard of independent record label based —not in New York or Los Angeles — but in Jackson, Mississippi; Malaco Records has managed to outlast major record label competitors like Motown, Stax and Chess records. Referred to as "the last soul company," it's been home to multiple recording artists and songwriters and has a catalog of original recordings and music copyrights, numbering into the thousands.

Newshour weekend's Christopher Booker brings us the unlikely and long-lasting story of Malaco Records.