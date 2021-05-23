George Floyd died last year. Here’s what has changed since then

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

The constitution of the city of Minneapolis requires a certain level of staffing in the police department. That will be removed if voters approve it. Well, in real life terms, just through attrition and departures, it's down a third of its 880 officers. And so the resources that it does have are very thinly spread amidst this crime spike.

Now, critics will say that those are two completely different things. The crime spike is happening no matter what. And in the understaffing, it's a separate issue of the police department, but in voters' minds, obviously, this is something that is keenly associated. And so the chances of the ballot initiatives being approved, I would say, are not great based on the experts that I've talked to about this. And one more thing about the dismantling of the police, the substantial change that would be needed if you wanted to shift a police culture has to come from the state legislature.

And the state legislature is a completely different animal than the city council of Minneapolis. You have a lot of rural Democrats and especially Republicans who are very closely allied with the police in general and the police unions in particular.