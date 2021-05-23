How piecemeal police reform is setting the stage for national change

Philip Atiba Goff:

Yeah, I mean, it's a good question. Ithaca and Berkeley are not Philadelphia and St. Louis, and we shouldn't try to pretend like they are. There's 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States. And when we think of policing, we think of NYPD and Chicago and Houston and Philadelphia. But the reality is, 75% of those law enforcement agencies are 25 officers or fewer. And there's a thousand that are just one dude, but it's pretty much always a dude. So in that context, we're going to see really different changes in a city where there's 63 officers, that in a city where there's 35,000. That might not even be the same job.

So, no, I don't think what's happening in Berkeley and Ithaca is an immediate roadmap for Chicago and Dallas. I do think, though, that they provide models for how communities come together and say this is how we keep ourselves safe. And so it may not be possible for New York to do what Ithaca just did, even though they're in the same state. It may be possible, though, for one borough or for one precinct to give that a shot and that we scale up community by community and block by block, because that's honestly how crime works. Crime is hyper local. It's not even like a neighborhood. It's one street corner within that neighborhood that's like 85% of the violence.

So if crime works that way, why do we imagine that solutions to crime, solutions to poverty, solutions to the concentrated sets of disadvantage that make crime a more attractive reality? Why do we imagine that our solutions don't have to take the same kind of shape and the same kind of scale? I don't know why, but I'm going to tell you, we're going to be disappointed until we rightsize those sets of things.