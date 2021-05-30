Inside Sesame Street’s racism initiative for kids

Kay Wilson Stallings:

Well, the first thing that a parent shouldn't do is ignore the question. And what happens often is that children see things and they question and parents sometimes have a tendency to shush them and say, look this way, don't look there and don't ask that question. You shouldn't say you shouldn't ask that question. And so then children develop this idea that there's something wrong with the observations that they have. It's something wrong with questions that they have.

And then what can tend to happen is kids then can come up with their own conclusions. If they're not having these conversations about why someone's skin is a different color than their own, then they will make up their own reason for that, right. I mean, many of us have had experiences where we've had, I remember when my son was very young and he was on the playground with the child who was a white child, and they were holding hands and they were playing together. They just met. And I saw this white child take my son's hand and rub his skin because he thought that would come off because he didn't have that understanding.

And so it's really incumbent on parents and caregivers to have those conversations as challenging as they might be. As Jeanette said, it's really important because otherwise kids are going to come up with their own conclusions.