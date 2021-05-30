Asian business districts hope for recovery after shutdown, racist attacks

Hari Sreenivasan:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many non-essential businesses to close in March 2020, New York's Chinatown business districts were already beginning to see a steep decline in sales due to coronavirus fears and a reduction of tourists.

The financial hit was made worse by a disturbing increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes, which have spiked in recent months.

NewsHour Weekend's Laura Fong visited businesses that have started to fully reopen again in Manhattan's historic Flushing district in Queens, home to the largest population of Asian residents in the city.