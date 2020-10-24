Inside the fight for suburban swing votes in WI

Hari Sreenivasan:

With protesters across the country demanding police reform, the President has made the issue of law and order one of the hallmarks of his campaign.

It's an issue that's playing out in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin suburb of Wauwatosa.

Protesters there demonstrated earlier this month after officials decided not to charge a police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February outside a local mall.

Those protests and others stemming from another police shooting in Kenosha this summer have become part of the campaigns in a race for the Wisconsin state assembly.

Wisconsin PBS political reporter Zachary Schultz has the story.