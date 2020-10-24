In a redistricting battle, Missouri voters asked to reverse their 2018 decision

Hari Sreenivasan:

With just a little more than a week until Election Day, we are continuing our series, "Roads to Election 2020," with a look at issues on the ballots in the states of Wisconsin and Missouri.

We start in Missouri, it is one of three states, including Virginia and New Jersey, which will have a chance to change the way their states handle redistricting. That's the process by which state and federal lawmakers are apportioned throughout a state. It's generally done every ten years, once the newest census report is released.

Redistricting is a complicated process but the outcomes have a huge effect on the political makeup of a state and indeed, the whole country.

Each state has its own method of redistricting and attempts to change those methods are often contentious. Missouri voters succeeded in changing their redistricting process two years ago, but a new amendment on the ballot this year could take the state back to its old system. NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green has the story.