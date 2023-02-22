Inside the Ukrainian tank brigades holding back a larger, more modern Russian force

Nick Schifrin:

The road to Ukraine's 1st Tank Brigade front-line position is bumpy and tense. We're escorted by a sergeant, who tells us to stay low and move fast.

OK, let's go.

Trees provide the best cover.

Our guide calls ahead about our position using code words. They refer to us as ants. And so we go marching in single file on the same path Ukrainian soldiers take past the craters. The Russian line is only a mile-and-a-half.

Stop. Get down.

We have just heard an explosion nearby, so we are just a little taking cover. Right now, we're trying to walk along the tree line, so that we're not too visible. Trying to get to these Ukrainian trenches down the road here.

How are you?

Trees may conceal, but don't protect from the incoming. The trench is the safest defense. Ukraine's front line is 700 miles' long, this trench, just one small section, 1,000 feet, eight-feet-high, and where this unit has deployed for 3.5 months.

Ihor is the platoon commander. He joined the military in 2014 after the initial Russian invasion. He was recalled a year ago this week.

Ihor, Platoon Commander, 1st Tank Brigade (through translator): They're trying to attack our direction and to push through our defenses. And we are not letting them do that. We are holding our position. We're doing everything possible to not let this happen.