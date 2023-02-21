Russia suspends participation in nuclear treaty as Biden rallies support for Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

Now to our other major story, one year on since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two men in charge of the world's law largest nuclear arsenals faced off rhetorically today, President Biden in Warsaw before a rousing crowd, and Russian President Putin in Moscow in front of an orderly audience of his lieutenants and supporters.

Again with the support of the Pulitzer Center, Nick Schifrin reports from Ukraine.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Hello, Poland!

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)