Inside the unprecedented partnership between Fox News and the Trump White House

William Brangham:

In a statement to the "NewsHour" today about its record, the company said: "FOX News has been the number one news network in the country for the past 17 years because we are the only news organization to provide a thorough look at every side of every story. Our award-winning anchors and reporters are widely respected throughout the industry for their fearless approach to the news, while our opinion hosts offer insightful commentary analysis on the leading issues. We are proud of our team and the product we deliver."

But there is another important connection between the White House and FOX News. Overall, more than a dozen current and former administration appointees have previously worked at FOX, including John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser. He was a longtime FOX News commentator.

Bill Shine, a FOX News executive who now works as deputy chief of staff for communications. Hope Hicks was the former White House communications director, but she left the White House in March, and was soon hired by FOX News' parent company, 21st Century Fox.

For more on the revolving-door relationship between the White House and FOX News, I'm joined now by Jane Mayer of "The New Yorker." Her newest story, "The Making of the FOX News White House," details the many ways the two intertwine.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."