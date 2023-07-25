Inside Ukraine’s counteroffensive as forces step up grueling fight against Russia

Jack Hewson:

Deep in the forest on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces are back on the offensive.

We're on our way to an artillery position that. We're having to move quickly through this undergrowth, making sure we spend as little time in the open, for fear of being identified by Russian reconnaissance drones.

Under threat from return fire, soldiers rush with a Soviet-era and prepare to fire on Russian forces. Their target is a small village a few miles away occupied earlier this year just south of Bakhmut.