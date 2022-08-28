August 28, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on the NewsHour, we take a look at what happens next as former President Trump presses for a “special master” to review classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Mississippi faces serious flooding as residents of Jackson are urged to evacuate. The most comprehensive survey of threats to trees in the U.S. finds that 1 in 9 species face extinction. And as lakes and rivers drop due to drought around the world, hidden histories are revealed.

