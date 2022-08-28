Trees across the U.S. face dire threats, new report shows

A new report out this week warns that at least 1 in 9 tree species in the U.S. are at risk of extinction. Trees face a host of threats including invasive species, deadly disease and climate change. The data comes as part of the most comprehensive threat assessment ever collected on U.S. forests.

