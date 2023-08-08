Interior Secretary discusses importance of new national monument protecting tribal land

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
President Biden headed to Arizona Tuesday where he made an announcement designating some million acres of land around the Grand Canyon as a national monument. The move would stop future uranium mining projects on the land, marking a key victory for environmentalists and tribal leaders. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the designation.
