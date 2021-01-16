Internet radicalization experts knew violence was brewing. What did they see?

Charlie Warzel:

You know, the the idea of a massive lapse of intelligence is almost, you know, it's incredibly frustrating to, I think, myself and so many of my peers because, you know, the events of the capital siege were planned online in plain view. I am by no means an intelligence community member. I have no formal training in any of this other than being a reporter and someone who can use the Internet. And I was able to see this. There were people who wrote articles about this weeks in advance showing with screenshots the planning. So I think in terms of an intelligence failure, it's actually just people not taking the Internet as seriously as they need to and taking these communities seriously. As far as what the Biden administration can do, I think there's a real fine line to walk. I think, you know, there is talk of Biden administration sort of disinformation, head or chief, I think, you know, working with task forces on, you know, white supremacy and political violence. I think all those things are very good. But I also think, you know, there's a fear among many civil liberties activists that this could also lead to some large overreach in terms of new domestic terror laws that then will be levied at activists and social justice protesters and things like that. It's kind of a scary time. I mean, we've seen a true threat spring up and we haven't taken it seriously and it needs to be taken more seriously. But, you know, we really want to be careful, I think. And the administration should really try to be careful to not use that as a justification to impinge on the rights of innocent Americans.