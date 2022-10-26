Threat of political instability rises as candidates indicate they won’t concede defeat

As many Republican candidates sow doubt about America’s democratic elections system, questions have arisen about whether those in key midterm races will refuse to concede if they lose on Election Day. Cynthia Miller-Idriss of American University's Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab joined Laura Barrón-López to discuss concerns about the potential for violence.

