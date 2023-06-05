Investigation reveals effort to undermine election integrity tool

Miles Parks:

When I watched that clip, I was struck, because I thought I was the only person who knew what ERIC was. And then you have got this roomful of people who are super passionate about it.

It's important to note, a week before that event, a far right Web site called the Gateway Pundit started writing articles about ERIC, saying, basically, it was a left-wing conspiracy to help Democrats steal elections. None of that was true.

But it started moving towards becoming a pressure campaign over the last year, where we saw it start on this fringe far right Web site, make its way to all of these local — like that video shows, local integrity groups that have popped up since 2020 all over the country, and found its way to state lawmakers, to state election officials, to their e-mails, to their phone calls.

We just saw this entire pressure campaign built around ERIC until clearly a number of states thought it was untenable.