Investigation reveals lack of consequences for doctors spreading COVID misinformation

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Audio

What happens when doctors spread misinformation during a pandemic, potentially endangering peoples’ lives? A new investigation from The Washington Post looks at why doctors who pushed medical misinformation, particularly about alleged COVID remedies or treatments, faced so few repercussions for their behavior. William Brangham spoke with Lena Sun, one of the lead reporters on that investigation.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch