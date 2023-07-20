RFK Jr. appears before Congress as his comments spreading misinformation draw scrutiny

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

By —

Ian Couzens

By —

Nana Adwoa Antwi-Boasiako

Audio

All eyes are on the Republican primary this election cycle, but one Democratic underdog has been getting attention for his controversial comments spreading misinformation on a range of subjects. Lisa Desjardins reports on how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. captured the attention of some voters and Geoff Bennett discusses Kennedy's vaccine stances with Dr. Paul Offitt.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
By —

Ian Couzens

By —

Nana Adwoa Antwi-Boasiako

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch