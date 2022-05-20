Investors scramble as the S&P 500 dives into bear market territory

Judy Woodruff:

The financial markets closed out this week with yet another head-spinning day, with one of the main indexes, the S&P 500, plunging for almost three hours into bear market territory, signifying a drop of 20 percent or more from its prior record.

For its part, the Dow Jones industrial average lost ground for the eighth straight week, the first time that has happened in decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already in a bear market. That index and the S&P 500 saw their longest streak of weekly losses since 2001.

By the close of trading, the Dow industrials were actually up almost nine points to close at 31261. The Nasdaq fell 34 points at the close, and the S&P 500 gained a half-point after that slide into a bear market earlier.

Let's look at what's behind this ongoing volatility and downward trend and what it may signal about the economy.

Jason Furman is an economist at the Harvard Kennedy School, and he served as a top adviser to President Obama.

Jason Furman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, how do you read this volatility and what's going on in these markets?