Is criminal justice reform to blame for the rise in crime in NYC?

Jullian Harris-Calvin:

Yes. So the increase in gun and homicide violence is an increase compared to the last two or three years. It is still 70 percent below what we were seeing in the 90s and somewhere around 50 percent below what we were seeing in the early 2000s. So there is an increase and it matters, but it is not this dramatic crime wave.

Rapes are are down, larceny is down, burglary is down. All of the other things we think about, those are down despite the craziness of the last year and all the instability and the pain and suffering that's happened in this last year, all of those other categories are still at 20, 19 lows. And so you're right that we need to kind of draw back and look at the big picture and the context and the context is we're still doing much better than we were a decade ago or even five years ago.