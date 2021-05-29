Michio Kaku on his lifelong search for ‘The God Equation’

Hari Sreenivasan:

For decades, physicists have been working with a theory called the "standard model" as a way to understand the mysteries of the universe.

But the standard model is incomplete. Just last month the discovery of a wobbling particle opened the door for new research and discovery and there are also other theories beyond the standard model.

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku is co-founder of the string field theory, a model that he says is a step towards the theory of everything. Last month, he released his latest book: "The God Equation, About That Quest."

NewsHour Weekend's Mori Rothman has the story.