How the rise in crime could impact Dems’ prospects in 2022

Hari Sreenivasan:

This week's mass shooting at a light rail yard in San Jose, California was the deadliest mass shooting in the bay area's history.

It was one of an estimated 230 mass shootings in the U.S. So far this year, according to the gun violence archive.

The seemingly endless instances of gun violence underscore a broader issue—the upsurge of violent crime that has been plaguing American communities in the last year or two. It's a matter that has had serious political implications in the past—and may do so again, here with a look is Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield, who joins us from Santa Barbara.