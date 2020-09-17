Is the U.S. government paying twice for coronavirus vaccine?

Judy Woodruff:

The president is again contradicting some of his own top health officials about the timing of a vaccine and effectiveness of masks.

Yesterday, as we said, CDC Director Robert Redfield gave — told, rather, a Senate committee that he believed a vaccine would not be widely available to most Americans before the middle of next year. People at higher risk or medical workers or first responders are likely to get it sooner.

But he said greater mask use was the most essential way to protect Americans.