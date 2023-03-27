Israel’s proposed judicial overhaul delayed amid unprecedented upheaval

Nurit Ben:

His prime-time statement came after a 10-hour delay, locked in negotiations with far right members of his coalition, the result a deal not likely to satisfy all opponents of the overhaul.

Legislation will be paused until the next Knesset session in early may, in exchange, a green light for far right party leader and Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to form a civil national guard.

Leading up to it all today, a thunderous sound of chants, horns and drums filling Israeli cities across the country for the 13th week in a row, protesters making their way to Jerusalem, where over 100,000 people gathered outside the Supreme Court and Parliament.