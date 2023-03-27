The state of Israel’s democracy under Netanyahu’s far-right coalition

Amna Nawaz:

We return now to the political turmoil in Israel and what, by many accounts, is an existential moment for the nation. Has the crisis created by Prime Minister Netanyahu has government been averted or just postponed? And what is the state of the now 75-year-old democracy?

Ambassador Daniel Shapiro was the American envoy to Israel during the Obama administration. He's now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Ambassador Shapiro, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judiciary set off one of the deepest domestic crises in Israel's history. Does the decision to delay that plan end the crisis?

Daniel Shapiro, Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel: It does not end the crisis. It does buy some time.

The last 12 weeks in Israel have been utterly dominated by this issue. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have come into the streets to protest against it. It was the source of nearly all news coverage, and heading into what is normally a very happy time of year, Passover holiday, then the Day of Independence, and Israeli celebrate with a lot of unity, the country was riven as it's rarely been in its history.

So, the announcement today that the prime minister is postponing work on this legislative package certainly buys time. People are exhaling. People are going to enjoy the holidays. But he has said he's going to come back to the issue again when the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, resumes session in May.

And by the end of that session, in July, he intends to pass a version of it. He has said he wants to engage in dialogue and seek a more consensual type of overhaul the judiciary, something that would gain the support of some of the opposition parties. But he has also said that, if that dialogue doesn't produce consensus, he's prepared to go back to his fairly narrow coalition and ram through the same package that he just put on the back burner.

So the crisis is not over. But some time has been bought, and at least there's a pathway to try to get to a more peaceful outcome.