Jan. 6 committee focuses on connections between the violent mob and Trump

Right. No, that's exactly right.

I mean, Pat Cipollone, now it's clear made clear to the president that he didn't think he was getting good advice, that these folks around the president, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, this Overstock.com CEO, who Cipollone didn't even know him, and asked him who he was in this meeting in the White House, in the Oval Office.

I mean, by the way, it's worth noting that, when I was in the Bush administration, there was no chance that you would have had three random people in the Oval with the president with no supervision, no White House staff. I mean, it's completely crazy.

And the idea that the president's getting legal advice from these folks is catastrophic, as Pat Cipollone rightly pointed out. And, look, he made clear to the president that he did not agree with this advice, that that was bad advice.

And then you go further, you look at what he told Mark Meadows and said, look, people are going to get hurt, and I'm not going to allow this to go forward, if you recall Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony.

And so it's clear that the president was aware that there were concerns at the White House. John Ratcliffe, as DNI, said the same thing. And so nobody can doubt today, no Republican, no Democrat can doubt today the president knew what the potential was to happen, and he acted and went forward nonetheless knowing all that.

And that's the really troubling thing about what we have learned over the last few weeks about Donald Trump and the January 6 events.