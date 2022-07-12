WATCH: Former Oath Keeper spokesperson says he fears for next election cycle if Trump runs for office

The House Jan. 6 Committee heard testimony Tuesday from a former Oath Keeper and another rioter who participated in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, insisting they were there because they were following the calls of former President Donald Trump.

Watch Tatanhove’s remarks in the player above.

The committee is probing whether extremist groups, including the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6.

The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The former spokesman for the group, Jason Van Tatenhove, told the panel the Oath Keepers “are a dangerous militia” that was hoping to start “an armed revolution” on January 6, 2021.

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 7

“This could’ve been the spark that started a civil war,” Tatenhove told the lawmakers.

Another witness was Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Ayres told the committee he hadn’t planned to join the attack on the U.S. Capitol, that he only went to Washington, DC to watch the “Stop the Steal” rally.

He said it was former President Donald Trump’s calls to supporters at the rally that got him fired up to do more.

Trump “got everybody riled up. Told everybody to head on down. So we basically were just following what he said,” Ayres said.