Ohio lawmakers work to fund 988 suicide prevention hotline

Since its launch last July, the nationwide 988 hotline for people experiencing a mental health crisis has received more than 2 million calls, texts and chats. The launch got a boost from the federal government, with future funding expected to come from states — but only 16 states have plans in place so far. Ohio state Rep. Gail Pavliga joins John Yang to discuss funding efforts in her state.

