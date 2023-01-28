Ohio lawmakers work to fund 988 suicide prevention hotline

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Winston Wilde
Since its launch last July, the nationwide 988 hotline for people experiencing a mental health crisis has received more than 2 million calls, texts and chats. The launch got a boost from the federal government, with future funding expected to come from states — but only 16 states have plans in place so far. Ohio state Rep. Gail Pavliga joins John Yang to discuss funding efforts in her state.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
