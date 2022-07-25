Joni Mitchell surprises fans at Newport Folk Festival

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Playing her first full set in more than 20 years, legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, where she last appeared in 1969.
Judy Woodruff:
We end tonight on a poignant and beautiful note.
Over the weekend, at the historic Newport Folk Festival, nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell surprised fans and played her first full set in over 20 years. Mitchell, who last appeared at the festival 53 years ago in 1969, sat center stage, as big-name musicians join her and playing a mix of her masterpieces.
Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile has worked to ensure Mitchell's place in popular music history in the years following Mitchell's 2015 brain aneurysm. Here, Mitchell sings her 1966 song "Both Sides Now," with Brandi Carlile joining in.
(MUSIC)
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Wow, that's something. Joni Mitchell.
