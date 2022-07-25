What it’s like living near the Oak Fire outside Yosemite

John Yang:

Judy, the explosive spread of the Oak Fire suggests another bad wildfire season ahead in California.

Beth Pratt is the California regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation. And she lives in Midpines, California, which is only about two miles from the western edge of the fire.

Beth, thanks for being with us.

I know you're under sort of pre-evacuation orders. What is the situation now? As you look across the horizon, what do you see? What's it like?