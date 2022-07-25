New Wrap: Ukraine to resume grain exports after Russian assault on port city of Odesa

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Myanmar's military government confirmed that it hanged four democracy activists, the nation's first executions in decades.

A state-run newspaper said the activists committed what it called terrorist killings. The United Nations, the U.S. and others condemned the executions. We will take a closer look at this later in the program.

There is word that Ukraine could resume exporting grain within a few days under an agreement with Russia. U.N. officials say all parties have recommitted to the deal, despite Russia's weakened missile attack on the Port of Odessa. But Ukraine's President Zelenskyy today questioned Russia's commitment.