New Wrap: Ukraine to resume grain exports after Russian assault on port city of Odesa

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, Ukraine will resume exporting grain under an agreement with Russia despite weekend missile attack on the port of Odesa, President Biden's COVID symptoms are almost completely resolved, Pope Francis made a historic apology in Canada for abuse at Indigenous schools, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against major poultry producers, and actor Paul Sorvino died at 83.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Myanmar's military government confirmed that it hanged four democracy activists, the nation's first executions in decades.
A state-run newspaper said the activists committed what it called terrorist killings. The United Nations, the U.S. and others condemned the executions. We will take a closer look at this later in the program.
There is word that Ukraine could resume exporting grain within a few days under an agreement with Russia. U.N. officials say all parties have recommitted to the deal, despite Russia's weakened missile attack on the Port of Odessa. But Ukraine's President Zelenskyy today questioned Russia's commitment.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
And we now see — not even we, but the whole world saw that less than 24 hours had passed after the agreement was signed before the missile attacks on the seaports of Ukraine began. The next question is for the U.N. and Turkey. To what extent can they control the Russian Federation, which has shown that it can launch missile strikes even after agreements?
Also today, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow's goal is ousting Zelenskyy's government, not just capturing more territory.
Separately, Russia has announced deeper cuts in natural gas supplies to Europe. The state-owned utility Gazprom reduced the flow to 20 percent of capacity in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany. The utility cited equipment repairs.
Pope Francis has made a historic apology in Canada for the role played by the Catholic Church in indigenous schools. More than 150,000 children were forced to attend the state-funded institutions until the 1970s. Today, the pontiff visited a former school in Alberta and prayed at a cemetery. He told survivors and others: "I am deeply sorry."
Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): I think back on the stories you told, how the policies of assimilation ended up systematically marginalizing indigenous peoples, how also, through the system of residential schools, your languages and cultures were denigrated and suppressed, how children suffered physical or verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse.
The pope is making a weeklong pilgrimage in a bid for reconciliation with indigenous peoples.
Back in this country, the White House physician reported that President Biden's COVID symptoms are almost completely resolved. The president himself that he's feeling great. Today, Mr. Biden hosted a virtual discussion with business and labor leaders on a bill to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
The U.S. Department of Justice today filed a settlement with poultry producers over the alleged abuse of workers. It involved Cargill, Sanderson Farms, and Wayne Farms, plus a data consulting firm. They were accused of sharing information to limit wages and benefits. The settlement would establish a federal monitor.
And, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 90 points to close at 31990. The Nasdaq fell 51 points, and the S&P 500 added five.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: