Jordan battles influx of cheap amphetamines from neighboring Syria

Simona Foltyn:

This is the new front line in the war on the regional drug trade, Jordan's northern border with Syria.

On this side, Jordanian armed forces, with support from the U.S., are trying to stop the tide of drugs inundating the Middle East. On the other side, drug cartels backed by the Syrian government are fueling the trade.

Not far across this valley lies the Syrian town of Daraa, which is where the uprising that would eventually lead to the civil war first began in 2011. End of 2018, the Syrian government retook those areas, and, since then, there has been a steady rise in the illicit drug trade.

In the first eight months of 2022, the Jordanian army recorded 170 smuggling attempts, a 50 percent increase compared to 2021.

At the border security operations center, Brigadier General Ahmed Khleifat shows us footage of one assault on the border.