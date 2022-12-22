Skyrocketing methamphetamine use poses new security threat in Iraq

Judy Woodruff:

The Middle East has long been plagued by geopolitical conflicts, but now a crisis of a different sort is taking hold.

The narcotics trade poses security threats and risks for ever-changing societies whose conservative norms had usage in check.

We explore the drivers behind the regional drug trade and why efforts to combat it have largely failed.

Special correspondent Simona Foltyn brings us the first of two reports from the region, tonight from Basra in Southern Iraq.