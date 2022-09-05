Judge grants Trump request for special master to review documents found at Mar-a-Lago

William Brangham:

A federal judge today approved former President Donald Trump's request for an outside legal expert to review the many files that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home.

That decision temporarily blocks federal prosecutors from using any of that evidence as they investigate whether Mr. Trump broke the law.

For more on what this means, I am joined again by Carrie Johnson. She is the justice correspondent for NPR.

Carrie, welcome back to the program.

I want to talk a little bit about what this judge — this judge was appointed by former President Trump at the very tail end of his presidency, we should note. And now she issued this ruling.

What did she say today?