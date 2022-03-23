Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces aggressive questioning on third day of Senate hearings

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced a second day of questioning Wednesday by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Saikrishna Prakash, a University of Virginia law professor and former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, and Melody Barnes, executive director of the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
