Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘on track for confirmation’

Lisa Desjardins

Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson pledged Wednesday during a Senate nomination hearing that she would have no agendas if she becomes the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Republicans again painted her as soft on crime as Democrats defended her. John Yang reports, and Lisa Desjardins and our legal analyst Marcia Coyle, of The National Law Journal, join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
NewsHour regular, Marcia Coyle, is Chief Washington Correspondent for The National Law Journal where she covers the U.S. Supreme Court and national legal issues.

