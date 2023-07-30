Climate change causing a sense of despair? Here are some ways to combat it

This summer, millions of Americans are experiencing firsthand the effects of climate change, from triple-digit temperatures to wildfire smoke to bleached coral reefs in warming oceans. For some, growing concern about climate change can become an overwhelming sense of despair that psychologists call climate anxiety. Climate psychology therapist Leslie Davenport joins John Yang to discuss.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

