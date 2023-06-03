Why several states are pushing to loosen child labor restrictions

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

The U.S. government found child labor violations involving over 3,800 minors in 2022. At the same time, some states say there is too much regulation of child labor. Katherine Walts, director of the Center for the Human Rights of Children at Loyola University Chicago, and Dan Bowling, a distinguished fellow at Duke University School of Law, join Ali Rogin to discuss the state of child labor laws.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch