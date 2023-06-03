What’s next after the debt limit deal for Congress and the presidential race

After hammering out a deal to suspend the U.S. debt limit and avert a default disaster, leaders in both parties are already looking ahead. Bloomberg congressional reporter Erik Wasson and The 19th’s founder and editor at large Errin Haines join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the future of both the legislative and executive branches.

