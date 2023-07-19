Jurors weigh death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue killer

The 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people is considered to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A federal jury convicted the gunman of 63 charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes. Now the same jury is deciding whether to recommend the death penalty. John Yang discussed the case with David Harris of the University of Pittsburgh Law School.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

