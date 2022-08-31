Justice Department alleges Trump attempted to obstruct federal probe of documents

Judy Woodruff:

A court filing from the Justice Department late last night offers the clearest picture yet of the steps that led to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this month.

In its 36-page filing, the DOJ writes that the classified documents were at one point — quote — "likely concealed and removed" and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation.

The FBI's search was the culmination of a months-long effort that began in May of last year, when the National Archives first requested missing records from the Trump team. The first batch of 15 boxes was sent to Washington in January and included 184 classified documents. Four months later, a grand jury subpoena was given to the Trump team requesting all other classified materials.

In June, the FBI went to Mar-a-Lago and was given 38 additional classified documents. Trump's lawyer said there were no other documents stored on site, but would not allow FBI investigators to verify that.

When the FBI executed a search warrant earlier this month, they found 76 classified documents in the storage room that they were not allowed into in June and an additional three documents in Trump's desk drawer.

To help explain the new court filing, I'm joined by Chuck Rosenberg. He is a former federal prosecutor and an FBI official.

Chuck Rosenberg, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, what does the release of this FBI filing and what they're saying here tell us about what the former president did with these documents?