Key midterm races remain undecided with control of Congress on the line

Geoff Bennett:

Democrats still need two seats to maintain their majority, a reality possibly within reach, as states work to tally every vote.

In Nevada, as of tonight, Republican Adam Laxalt is ahead of his Democratic opponent, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Masto, whose seat Republicans had hoped to flip, was seen as vulnerable heading into the race. Laxalt played a role in Nevada's unsuccessful effort to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Meantime, in Arizona, the Democratic incumbent, Mark Kelly, has the lead against his Trump-backed opponent, Blake Masters. It's a state where many people opted to vote early, prolonging the counting process for days.

Vote counting also continued in House races across the country. While the most likely scenario is a single-digit majority for Republicans, Democrats are outperforming expectations in key races, Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado, a Trump favorite, in a surprisingly close race with her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, that race still too close to call, but highlighting a broader trend of fewer voters aligning themselves with the former president at the polls.

Republican Kevin McCarthy announced his intention of running for House speaker. The White House says President Biden called McCarthy last night, early signs of the new across-the-aisle relationship-building to come.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Geoff Bennett.