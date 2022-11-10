Nevada Senate race remains close as officials say it may take several days to finish count

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

About 80 percent of the vote has been tallied in Nevada in that Senate race. Republican Adam Laxalt currently has an extremely narrow lead, but election officials warned it may take several more days until all the mail ballots have been tallied.

Joining me to discuss that race and more is Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. He has been following the count.

Jon, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you.

Help us understand. Now, we know every state is different, but why is Nevada counting more slowly than other states?