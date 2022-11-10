Republican Michael Lawler ousts Democratic House leader in blue New York district

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
While the GOP underperformed expectations nationwide in the election, stronger than anticipated performances in New York could ultimately make the difference when it comes to the control of Congress. Republican Representative-elect Michael Lawler won in a blue district just outside New York City, knocking out a Democratic leader in the process. He joined Judy Woodruff to discuss his victory.
