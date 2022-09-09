King Charles III faces many challenges as he takes throne

Malcolm Brabant:

Prince Charles is inheriting the crown at a time when Britain is facing a multitude of problems. There's rapidly rising inflation. Food and energy prices are going through the roof. And millions of people here are extremely worried about whether or not they can put food on the table or keep warm this winter.

Trust in politicians is evaporating. The monarch here is constitutionally required to stay out of politics. And yet, somehow, new King Charles has to find a way to provide leadership, inspiration, and to ensure that an ancient, anachronistic institution remains relevant in today's society.

Sabia Akram, Deputy Mayor of Slough: I think, in today's society, I think the monarchy and the royals are probably irrelevant.