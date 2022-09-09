King Charles III faces many challenges as he takes throne

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
King Charles III's ascension to the throne heralds a new chapter in the lengthy and turbulent history of the British monarchy. His reign starts amid high inflation, war in Europe, an energy supply problem and a new prime minister. Malcolm Brabant spoke to people outside of London about the challenges facing the new king.
Judy Woodruff:
King Charles III's ascension to the throne heralds a new chapter in the lengthy and turbulent history of the British monarchy. And now winter is coming amid high inflation, war in Europe, energy supply problems, and a new prime minister.
Malcolm Brabant reports from outside London in Marlow.
Malcolm Brabant:
At 12:00 noon precisely, muffled bells rang out across Britain. This was Marlow, a quintessentially prosperous English town west of London on the River Thames.
Athene Ruff, Bell Ringer:
There's something quite poetic about it. It is very sad.
For retired headmistress Athene Ruff, tolling the bells was a solemn obligation.
Athene Ruff:
We don't often practice, because we don't often have to do it. But, when we do, the first few rounds are quite poignant. And, in fact, the more it goes on, the more poignant it is.
Oh, it's very important. Just as when the queen celebrated her platinum jubilee, all of the ringers within Marlow came to have a ring, because that's the way we show our…
Appreciation.
… appreciation or, on this occasion, to mark her decline.
All saints echoed the sound of Bach, as people were drawn to the church for quiet contemplation.
Organist Richard Harker:
Richard Harker, Organist:
It's going to be intensely emotional for everybody over the — certainly the next few weeks, I think. She has been such a presence in all of our lives for certainly all of my life and many people's lives.
And I think we're generally going to miss her and that stability and just omnipresence, if you like, just that security that she's given to the country over so many years.
In All Saints and every church across England, people sign books of condolence.
Julie Greatwood, Marlow Resident:
I think it's very sad for Britain. I think it's another knock, isn't it, for the nation in a climate that's not that conducive to joy and happiness. And I think there will be a lot of mourning and a lot of thinking about what's really important.
Jeanine Maclain, Marlow Resident:
I'm 70 years old, so I have never known any other queen, and it feels like a big hole has opened up. She was so wonderful. And it's like my grandmother dying.
An hour later, another face of modern Britain, 15 miles away in Slough, one of the most diverse towns in the country. Its people speak 150 different languages. The queen was the protector of all faiths. And so her loss was also keenly felt here.
Abdul Hamid, Slough Mosque:
We look — like we missed our mother. She was a proper queen and missed in my heart. What I wish she had all the world, nobody could have done it.
Sohail Khan, Mosque Worshiper:
We, as a Muslim community, have always integrated very well. Within the British culture, we have always had the support. So the queen has played a big part into obviously our heritage and us being here. So we obviously appreciate everything she has done for us.
Mohammed Ayub, Mosque Trustee:
The whole world is mourning for her, entire world. And we are the people of this country, and we lost a great friend.
Prince Charles is inheriting the crown at a time when Britain is facing a multitude of problems. There's rapidly rising inflation. Food and energy prices are going through the roof. And millions of people here are extremely worried about whether or not they can put food on the table or keep warm this winter.
Trust in politicians is evaporating. The monarch here is constitutionally required to stay out of politics. And yet, somehow, new King Charles has to find a way to provide leadership, inspiration, and to ensure that an ancient, anachronistic institution remains relevant in today's society.
Sabia Akram, Deputy Mayor of Slough: I think, in today's society, I think the monarchy and the royals are probably irrelevant.
Slough's Deputy Mayor Sabia Akram doesn't think that King Charles can do much to alleviate the struggles of the people she represents.
Sabia Akram:
There's a lot of uncertainty. People are worried. But, again, they don't have the luxury of sitting around and waiting and worrying. And most people have two jobs at the moment. Some people are looking at third jobs.
At the mosque, there was recognition of the challenges facing Britain's new monarch.
Arfeen Khan, Slough Resident:
This guy needs to be — he's been talking with his life. There needs to be some action now.
And I think, with the way the parties are, the politics in this country is, it's a complete mess. And there is such a big divide between Labor and Conservative. And then you have got far right parties coming up. There has to be a unification kind of person or an entity or an organization that can start bringing people together, because it's going to get worse. And it will.
Back in picturesque Marlow, there was confidence that the succession will be smooth.
Chloe Hill, Marlow Resident:
I think we will be fine with Charles. It's not everybody's first choice. I feel like it'd be too much of a leap going to William. I think Charles links us to the queen, links all those traditions that have been the bedrock of our country for a very long time.
So I think we need to give him a chance and get behind him, because I think he's the one that will steer us through.
Richard Harker:
I think, personally, that we're in a very good position to move ahead with a constitutional monarchy and King Charles.
Nevertheless, while the queen was universally venerated, there's a widespread sense that King Charles III now has to earn the respect of his subjects.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Malcolm Brabant in Marlow.
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
