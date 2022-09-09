United Kingdom enters national mourning period following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Judy Woodruff:

Britain awoke to its first day in 70 years with a new monarch today, as King Charles III returned to London from the side of his mother's deathbed in Scotland.

The mourning period that began yesterday with the passing of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II continued, as thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace. And, across the world, tributes poured in for the late queen, whose loss is felt deepest among her people.

Special correspondent Willem Marx reports from London.