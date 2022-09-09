United Kingdom enters national mourning period following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Britain awoke to its first day in 70 years with a new monarch as King Charles III returned to London from the side of his mother's deathbed in Scotland. The mourning period that began with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II continued as thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace and across the world, tributes poured in for the late queen. Special correspondent Willem Marx reports from London.
Judy Woodruff:
Britain awoke to its first day in 70 years with a new monarch today, as King Charles III returned to London from the side of his mother's deathbed in Scotland.
The mourning period that began yesterday with the passing of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II continued, as thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace. And, across the world, tributes poured in for the late queen, whose loss is felt deepest among her people.
Special correspondent Willem Marx reports from London.
Willem Marx:
They came in their thousands, mourners and well-wishers filling the streets around Buckingham Palace.
Person:
God save the king!
Hours later, the new king, Charles III, arrived at his late mother's longtime home, now his own,, soon after, he spoke to a grieving nation.
King Charles III, United Kingdom:
Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.
This public address ending on a deeply personal note.
King Charles III:
And to my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you.
Among the crowds reacting to the message was Arran Byers.
Arran Byers, London:
Very human, I thought.
Yes.
Arran Byers:
Mama, papa, that kind of language, always nice to hear. It's a sign of change. And it all just feels very different. It feels very final now. It feels like it has actually happened.
In the House of Commons, members of Parliament wore Black, marking their respect for the former head of state with a moment of silence.
On her fourth day as prime minister, Liz Truss led the tributes.
Liz Truss, British Prime Minister:
She was the rock on which modern Britain was built. In an instant yesterday, our lives changed forever. Today, we show the world that we do not fear what lies ahead.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson joining in the praise.
Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:
She had the patience and the sense of history to see that troubles come and go and that disasters are seldom as bad as they seem. And it was that indomitability, that humor, that work ethic, and that sense of history which together made her Elizabeth the great.
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower fell dark. French President Emmanuel Macron striking a somber tone too.
Emmanuel Macron, French President:
To you, she was your queen. To us, she was the queen. To us all, she will be with us forever.
Condolences too from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
This is a heavy loss for Europe and the whole world. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
With historic ties to Britain, India's front page filled with her image. In the capital, New Delhi, residents responding to her death.
Askaram Das Monga, India:
I remember her in such a way that she is dressed like a mother's figure. She has attained such a level, that everybody loves her.
In Jamaica, where the monarchy has a more mixed reputation, many expressing skepticism about its future.
Sonja Stanley Niaah, Jamaica:
We will see over the next few years. But I don't expect he will have the same kind of love as the queen.
Leslie Hernandez, Jamaica:
Down with the monarchy. Whatever. We don't need kings and queens anymore.
But, back in London, no sign of such cynicism among her former subjects here, a lifetime spent in service now ended, a kingdom united by the loss of its beloved queen.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Willem Marx in London.
