WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address to Britain and the Commonwealth as new monarch

Britain’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. He was expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation.

Charles greeted the crowd outside the palace ahead of his official proclamation as king on Saturday.

The king had come back from royal family’s Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland where his mother had died on Thursday.

