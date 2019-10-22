Kirstjen Nielsen on what she regrets about her tenure at DHS

Judy Woodruff:

The Trump administration's policies on separation of families, migrant children, border security and immigration have been some of the most controversial and criticized policies throughout the president's tenure.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was known for specifically executing and defending those policies when she headed the department between December 2017 and April of this year.

In a rare interview, she sat down this afternoon with our Amna Nawaz at the "Fortune" magazine Most Powerful Women Summit here in Washington.

And Amna joins me now.

Hello.