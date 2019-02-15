Kobach: Illegal immigration constitutes emergency under ‘extraordinarily broad’ act

Kris Kobach:

No, the — the — there have been multiple terrorists.

The numbers of terrorists that we have caught coming — we actually don't catch them coming across the border. We usually catch them in some other context. And then the Justice Department prosecutes them and we find out that came in that way.

As far as drugs, you're incorrect. There's a misconception out there that because the majority of drugs that we apprehended in the past year came in at the ports of entry, therefore, the majority of drugs do come in at the port of entry.

That's incorrect. The port of entry, we get to inspect every vehicle coming in. We have drug-sniffing dogs. We — there's a far greater sum — we don't know what it is because we only intercept about one-third of what comes across between the ports of entry.

But to give you some statistics to back up what I'm saying that, in 1998, we deployed drones and aerial surveillance along the southern border. The apprehensions of drug smuggling between the ports of entry went up 45 percent. Was that because drug smuggling went up 45 percent? No. It's because we caught a larger number.

So it's generally the consensus there is certainly as much coming between the ports of entry, if not more, than what we are apprehending at the ports of entry.